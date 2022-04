Houston City Council is expected to discuss the revised meet-and-confer agreement between the city and the Houston Police Officers’ Union during a March 23 meeting. A meet-and-confer is when all parties involved discuss matters through a negotiation process to reach an agreement. In this case, it's an agreement between the city of Houston and HPOU that includes rules, benefits, union privileges and wages for Houston Police Officers.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO