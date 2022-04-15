Chemistry leading Huntington baseball

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – March is Women’s History Month, and to celebrate, WOWK 13 News is honoring some of the women who are currently leaders in the City of Huntington:. Melanie Akers, MSN, RN, NEA-BC serves as the director for Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Maternity Services at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Melanie oversees the 72-bed children’s hospital, which includes the 25-bed pediatric unit, the 10-bed pediatric ICU, the 36-bed NICU, the neonatal therapeutic unit, the child life program and several outpatient programs. She also oversees the Labor and Delivery unit, the Women’s Unit, the Mother-Baby Unit and the Invitro Fertilization Lab and Perinatal Center.

