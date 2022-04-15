ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Chemistry leading Huntington baseball

WOWK
 3 days ago

The Highlanders are 9-3 this season. Marshall baseball nabs comeback win over Louisiana …. Marshall softball defeats FIU, Smith...

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

The women who run Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – March is Women’s History Month, and to celebrate, WOWK 13 News is honoring some of the women who are currently leaders in the City of Huntington:. Melanie Akers, MSN, RN, NEA-BC serves as the director for Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Maternity Services at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Melanie oversees the 72-bed children’s hospital, which includes the 25-bed pediatric unit, the 10-bed pediatric ICU, the 36-bed NICU, the neonatal therapeutic unit, the child life program and several outpatient programs. She also oversees the Labor and Delivery unit, the Women’s Unit, the Mother-Baby Unit and the Invitro Fertilization Lab and Perinatal Center.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

Pair of WV natives impress on the WVU D-line

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Consistency. That’s what defensive line coach Andrew Jackson has seen from his group this spring. Dante Stills and Taijh Alston are leading the Mountaineers in the trenches, but there have been a number of players that have caught Jackson’s attention over 12 practices. “There’s...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
Louisiana State
Huntington, WV
Sports
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Man, WV
WOWK

Why JT Daniels makes WVU an “interesting contender” in the Big 12

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An offseason of change has energized the WVU football fanbase, and the team’s newest roster addition might be the player who energizes the team itself. On Wednesday, former Georgia and USC quarterback JT Daniels announced his commitment to head coach Neal Brown’s program. The former five-star recruit was considered an early candidate for the Heisman Trophy last fall before injuries derailed his second season with the Bulldogs.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Fundraiser for police K-9 units underway in the Tri-State

Throughout the month of April, all Little Caesars locations in the Mountain State will be participating in the "Pizza, Pizza, Paws Fundraiser." Fundraiser for police K-9 units underway in the Tri-State. Name of Huntington woman killed by train released. Program allows people using an EBT card to stretch …. Man...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

Man shot near Marshall’s campus identified

The victim of a fatal shooting near Marshall’s campus has been identified as 25-year-old Marcel Henry. Storms Thursday night then decent overall for Easter. Program allows people using an EBT card to stretch …. Man killed in Ashland house fire. Japanese e-vehicle battery company to build Kentucky …
MAN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#Primary Election#Highlanders#Fiu#Smith Lyon#Mcdonald#Bridgeport 2#Adult Emporium#Camc#Wv#Charleston Pd#Ukraine Man
WOWK

Cold weekend ahead with showers too

Bryan Hughes has a look at your midday forecast update. 2 charged after 60 guinea pigs dumped in Adult Emporium …. Marshall baseball nabs comeback win over Louisiana …. Marshall softball defeats FIU, Smith Lyon wins 500th …. McDonald’s Classic highlights from Bridgeport. 2 charged after 60 guinea pigs...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Blade

Frances L. Sakola [1935-2022]

Frances L. Sakola, a longtime Toledo Public Schools teacher from Perrysburg, died Friday at Brighton Gardens of Westlake in Westlake, Ohio. She was 86. She had several medical conditions common for her age, her son Jon Sakola said.
TOLEDO, OH
WOWK

Baseball fans in Charleston spend Easter at the ballpark

Charleston's Dirty Birds will start their first full season with a new name next week. But this Easter Sunday several people were already at the ballpark. Baseball fans in Charleston spend Easter at the ballpark. Chilly start to week – hottest air of year arrives …. Abandoned golf course...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRN

Tullahoma Teen Gets Bowling Honor

Tullahoma teen, Lynsey Jackson, has received an honor only one other person will get this year. She has been named a United States Bowling Congress Youth Ambassador. She's also getting a scholarship to use in college.
TULLAHOMA, TN
WOWK

“Just amazing”: 3,200+ Mountaineer fans pack Mon County Ballpark

GRANVILLE, W. Va. — An hour before the first pitch between West Virginia and No. 5 Oklahoma State, cars were already pouring into the auxiliary parking lot across the street from Monongalia County Ballpark. Not long after, it was tough for anyone to find a spot to sit — even in the press box.
GRANVILLE, WV
WOWK

Name of Huntington woman killed by train released

The woman killed by a train in Huntington on Tuesday has been identified. Storms Thursday night then decent overall for Easter. Program allows people using an EBT card to stretch …. Man killed in Ashland house fire. Japanese e-vehicle battery company to build Kentucky …
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

Man killed in Ashland house fire

Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond confirms that a person was killed in a fire that happened in Ashland Wednesday afternoon. 2 charged after 60 guinea pigs dumped in Adult Emporium …. Marshall baseball nabs comeback win over Louisiana …. Marshall softball defeats FIU, Smith Lyon wins 500th …. McDonald’s Classic...
ASHLAND, WV
WOWK

Lucasville man charged in Scioto County shooting

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting early this morning in Scioto County. Churches prepare for larger Easter services as pandemic …. Churches prepare for larger Easter Services as pandemic …. Fire on Cross Lanes Drive damages apartment building. Easter is cool but sunny, hottest temps of...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy