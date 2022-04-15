Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 041422

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
After a bumpy Monday, winds will remain on Tuesday. With gusts up to 20 mph today, scattered storms with some severe pockets are possible throughout your Tuesday. Wednesday we are watching for a possible major severe event with straight-line winds and hail being the primary concerns at the time of this article.
The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
Hundreds of miles of roads were shut down, ranchers and their animals faced brutal conditions -- and will see more tough weather ahead. Meanwhile, snowdrifts in some spots were estimated to be higher than 10 feet in some places. The sun was out and shining Wednesday morning in Molt, Montana...
An expansive and multi-faceted storm system is forecast to strengthen rapidly as it travels from the Rockies to the Great Plains next week, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it could result in a five-day stretch of threatening severe weather as well as a robust snowstorm that could produce dangerous blizzard conditions.
A STORM bringing heavy rainfall and tornado warnings will batter through southern states today before hammering the east coast with snow this weekend. As Americans welcomed the much-anticipated spring season last weekend, a late winter storm will bring cold and wet weather to several states. Heavy rain and strong winds...
A major winter storm is going to impact the West and the Plains on Tuesday. Feet of snow will pile up across the Rockies and the Plains. Blizzard conditions will be possible over Montana and North Dakota with strong winds and white-out conditions. Power outages will be likely in some...
Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
A line of severe thunderstorms was expected to sweep across parts of the Midwest and the Mississippi Valley on Wednesday, raising the risk of tornadoes, flash floods and damaging winds, meteorologists said. The unsettling forecast comes a day after tornadoes ripped through Texas, injuring nearly two dozen people.
Severe weather will threaten over 30 million on Saturday from Florida to New York, with everything from hail and isolated tornadoes to torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts possible. After driving tornadoes through parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys, as well as the South on Friday, a potent storm...
MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
A snowstorm will affect the northern tier of the US this week due to winter weather and strong winds that have been predicted to spread to the northern Rockies and Upper Midwest, as per the latest weather forecasts. The adverse weather is said to prompt the risks of travel disruption...
Nearly halfway through the month of April is the heart of calving season, and for ranchers in the northern Plains, the blast of wintry weather will endanger the lives of their most fragile animals. As a springtime snowstorm barrels through a swath of the nation's midsection, some ranchers have found...
More than 60 mph winds and a short-lived tornado could accompany severe Saturday afternoon storms in central Pennsylvania, forecasters said. The storms will start to move into the midstate between 2–4 p.m., and could last through at least 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Any tornado that...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Happy Easter! Scattered rain showers will last through around midday today with temperatures staying cold today only reaching the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. The clouds should begin to dissipate some this evening. Frost is also likely overnight tonight with a light freeze in our northern counties.
