As the Wizarding World of Harry Potter expands out with the third Fantastic Beasts film, playing in theaters as you read this, it’s easy to forget that in its infancy, this spinoff franchise centered around a magizoologist (played by Eddie Redmayne) who was more comfortable being around strange creatures than he was interacting with muggles or wizards. Thanks to everything we have learned in the first two Fantastic Beasts movies, there is a lot more at stake as we head into Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, but we wanted to make sure that the Beasts at the heart of the series don’t get forgotten.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO