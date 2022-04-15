ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche beat Devils 3-1, extend winning streak to 8 games

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist, Logan O’Connor and Andre Burakovsky...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Idaho8.com

Avalanche beat Hurricanes 7-4, wrap up top seed in West

DENVER (AP) — J.T. Compher and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice, Ben Meyers added a goal in his NHL debut and the Colorado Avalanche clinched the top seed in the Western Conference with a 7-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Alex Newhook and Mikko Rantanen also scored. Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots to help Colorado run its winning streak to nine straight. The Avalanche have amassed an NHL-best 116 points and move two away from tying the 2000-01 Stanley Cup squad for most points during a season in club history. Jordan Staal scored twice while Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho each added goals.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Donato lifts Kraken past Devils 4-3 in shootout

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored in the shootout for Seattle and New Jersey missed all three of its attempts with two saved by Phillip Grubauer as the Kraken beat the Devils 4-3. Rookie Matty Beniers scored his first NHL goal, which gave Seattle a 3-2 lead at 16:57 of the second period. Will Borgen and Carson Soucy also scored for the Kraken, who snapped a two-game skid. Jesper Bratt, Jesper Boqvist and Damon Severson scored for New Jersey, which lost its second in a row after winning the first two games of a five-game Western Conference road trip.
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho8.com

LA Kings beat Columbus 2-1, take step toward playoff spot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings took a big step toward a playoff berth with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Phillip Danault scored his career-high 24th goal, and Dustin Brown also scored in the first period. Los Angeles is in a three-year playoff drought, but its chances of holding off Vegas for the third postseason spot in the Pacific Division improved. Sean Kuraly scored and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 36 shots for the Blue Jackets, who opened their three-game California road trip by losing in regulation for only the second time in six games. The Jackets were formally eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 points as the top-two wild card teams. Rudolfs Balcers, Matt Nieto, Noah Gregor and Nick Bonino scored for San Jose. The Sharks trailed 2-0 midway through the first period, then nearly stalled Minnesota’s playoff bid for a day.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pavel Francouz
Person
Logan O'connor
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Person
Jesper Bratt
Idaho8.com

Manoah wins second straight start, Blue Jays beat A’s 4-3

TORONTO (AP) — Alek Manoah struck out six over six innings to win his second straight start, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and scored twice, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3. Manoah allowed two runs and four hits for the Blue Jays, who lead the AL East. Toronto is 18-4 in Manaoh’s 22 career starts. The right-hander, who pitched six shutout innings against the Yankees last week, saw his 10-inning scoreless streak to begin the season snapped when Oakland’s Stephen Vogt hit a solo home run in the fifth. The homer was Vogt’s first.
MLB
FOX Sports

Panthers' win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Flames rout Coyotes 9-1 after clinching playoff spot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists and the Calgary Flames routed the Arizona Coyotes 9-1 on Saturday night after they clinched a playoff spot before the game started. Edmonton locked Pacific Division-leading Calgary into the postseason by beating Vegas...
NHL
Idaho8.com

Chavis leads Pirates to comeback win over Nationals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates came from behind to beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 and take the four-game series.Chavis’ single to left field against Nationals reliever Steve Cishek (0-1) scored Josh VanMeter to put the Pirates in the lead and complete the comeback from down 3-0. Pittsburgh also came back from three runs down to beat Washington in the first game of the series on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#Associated Press Denver#Ap#The New Jersey Devils
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
Reuters

Anthony Mantha (2 goals, 2 assists) carries Capitals past Canadiens

Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second stretch in the second period and added two assists to lift the visiting Washington Capitals to an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov secured a career-high four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in his return from a lower-body...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

Bruins Have Become Their Own Worst Enemy During Losing Streak

Over the last five games, the Boston Bruins have been hit with the injury bug. In that span, the Black and Gold have lost three of their top-four defenseman, their leading goal scorer, and a goalie. Injuries are part of the game, but despite all of them, the Bruins have had their chances to be faring better than their 1-4 record and they have become their own worst enemy.
BOSTON, MA
Idaho8.com

Bucks bounce back after blowing big lead to beat Bulls 93-86

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 16 rebounds and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks recovered after blowing a 16-point lead to beat the Chicago Bulls 93-86 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Sunday. Jrue Holiday sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:03 left as part of an 8-0 run that gave the Bucks an 85-78 edge. The Bulls got the margin down to one but could never regain the lead. Zach LaVine missed a potential tying 3-pointer from nearly 30 feet away with 29.7 seconds left.
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho8.com

Maxey, 76ers try to keep firing in Game 2 against Raptors

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers try and go up 2-0 against the Toronto Raptors in their Eastern Conference playoff series. Tyrese Maxey had a sensational Game 1. He made 14 of 21 shots and 5 of 8 3-pointers for 38 points in 38 turnover-free minutes in Game 1. Utah leads 1-0 in the Western Conference against the Dallas Mavericks. All-Star Luka Doncic missed Game 1 with a strained left calf. Golden State leads the Denver Nuggets 1-0 in their Western Conference series. Stephen Curry returned from a foot injury in Game 1 but came off the bench. All games are Monday.
NBA
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From the Devils’ 3-1 Loss to the Avalanche – 4/14/22

The New Jersey Devils continued their road trip last night in the Mile High City as they faced the Colorado Avalanche for the second and final time this season. When team reporter Amanda Stein announced the goaltending tandem would be 34-year-old Andrew Hammond and Jon Gillies, fans immediately anticipated the worst. Entering last night’s contest the Avalanche had scored 280 goals as a team, which was the second-most in the league behind the Florida Panthers.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy