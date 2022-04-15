ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Residents of Washington to Receive Money Each Month Under a New Stimulus Plan?

By Weston Fairbanks
 3 days ago
When you check your bank account, do you see the impact of price increases? The cost of inflation, as measured by the CPI, is currently set at 7% for the entire country in 2021.

Perhaps we should examine the state of Washington more closely? Well, used car prices in Washington have increased by 40%. That is, in fact, correct. Demand for old cars has increased dramatically because of supply limitations.

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah claims that he has a solution for many people who are trying to keep up with the rising costs of everyday goods and services around the United States. Mitt Romney proposes a new proposal that combines current measures to establish a universal child benefit for all American families.

The Family Security Act is the name of the new program. The FSA-created child benefit would pay families with children under the age of six $4,200 per year, and $3,000 per year for children over the age of six.

Is That What’s Being Suggested Here?

Family Security Act, Romney’s Family Security Act, would replace the various welfare systems in America, such as food stamps (SNAP), cash assistance, and Medicaid with a single, comprehensive program.

