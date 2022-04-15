Bearcats cap off practices with first spring game in three years

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State’s spring game on Thursday provided a first look at Rich Wright’s squad since December and last until the fall.

It marks the first spring game since 2019. The 2020 matchup was canceled due to the pandemic while last year the Bearcats had a joint scrimmage with Sioux Falls.

The Bearcats return quarterbacks Braden Wright and Mike Hohensee, but will feature a new crop of offensive talent with the likes of Al McKeller, Tanner Owen and Imoni Donadelle graduating.

Northwest head coach Rich Wright said this spring was "magnified" for the team because of having to replace last year's senior class.

"Not only finding out who the starters are gonna be, but also trying to figure out what our depth is gonna look like,” Rich Wright said after the game.

With last year's running backs gone as well as the receiving corp, the game gave a look at what could be in the fall.

"A lot of big pieces that you can't really just replace. You've just kind of gotta find guys who are gonna fill those gaps,” Braden Wright said.

After graduating Sam Roberts, the first Bearcat to win the Cliff Harris Award, Zach Howard and Elijah Green are two key pieces returning on the defensive line.

"Elijah's my guy — brother in Christ and just a pleasure to live life with,” Howard said. “He's the guy I started this spring off trusting 100% to do his job."

Earning a scholarship prior to the game, Savannah native and sophomore running back Jadon Brady made a statement right out of the gate.

Brady scored the first touchdown of the game on a 3-yard dash to the end zone.

"He's done everything right," Rich Wright said. "I was almost prophetic today because he had a pretty big game."

Hohensee connected with wide receiver Trevon Alexander for the next score to give the Green Team a 14-0 edge.

The White Team responded when redshirt freshman Chris Ruhnke threw a dart on the run to Connor Delong. The two connected again to end the contest in a tie, 14-14.

Rich Wright said both Braden Wright and Mike Hohensee have been taking first-team reps throughout the spring.

"They're both gonna play," Rich Wright said. "They're just worried about helping this football team win, and I'm not sure I can give you a more positive compliment than that."

With the quarterback competition at Northwest, Hohensee and Wright aren’t too caught up in the chatter.

"I almost lost my life before a football game last year,” Braden Wright said. “I was hours away from dying. Every day now is just a blessing."

Mike Hohensee said he's ready for the fall and to show that "it's not a rebuild year, it's a reload year," a moniker Rich Wright has been echoing all spring long.

"We're ready to go, and we're excited to put on a show."

The Bearcats return to Bearcat Stadium for their season opener against Fort Hays State on Thursday, Sept. 1.