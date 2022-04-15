ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Musgrove, Machado lead Padres to 12-1 win over Braves

By BERNIE WILSON
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDJLe_0f9xltOV00
Braves Padres Baseball San Diego Padres' Manny Machado reacts after hitting two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Joe Musgrove had been nervous about Thursday night ever since manager Bob Melvin told the big right-hander during spring training that he was going to start the home opener for his hometown Padres.

It was all worth it when Musgrove walked off the mound with two outs in the seventh inning to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 44,844 at Petco Park.

“Getting to open up in front of your hometown, a full stadium, especially when baseball is as exciting as it is in San Diego, it's everything I dreamed of,” Musgrove said after the Padres routed the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves 12-1.

Musgrove pitched brilliantly and had plenty of help from an offense that had been somewhat lethargic opening the season. Manny Machado homered and tied his career high with five hits, and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first homer for San Diego.

As the bottom of the sixth dragged on, Melvin told Musgrove he didn't think he needed to go back out there. Musgrove, who grew up in suburban El Cajon, wanted to stay in the game.

“He said, ‘What if I give you two hitters and then pull you out and see if we can get you a little ovation,'" Musgrove said. "I said I'm up for that. My focus was just getting those first two guys.”

Not long after the crowd gave Musgrove an ovation, it roared after Machado hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the inning, his first.

Machado went 5 for 5, scored four runs, had two RBIs and stole two bases. Eric Hosmer had four hits while new designated hitter Luke Voit drove in three runs. Atlanta's Ozzie Albies homered leading off the ninth, his second.

Musgrove's start came a year and five days after he threw the first no-hitter in franchise history, at Texas in his second start with the Padres.

Musgrove (1-0) held the Braves to four hits, struck out six and walked none. It was the first time in his seven-year career that he earned a start in a home opener.

Musgrove said he was stressed earlier in the day and his girlfriend was upset that he wasn't talking with her in the morning because he was "just trying to get myself in the right head space.

“It’s a good feeling to have the support of an entire city, but we also feel a little bit more pressure when everyone's reaching out and everyone’s pulling for you and everyone’s coming to watch you,” Musgrove said. “It was nice to have a little bit of excitement from the offense and some of the other guys on the team to take a little bit of that off.”

Said Melvin: “For one day, that's about as perfect a day as you can have, with a full house, opening day, Joe on the mound, Manny, Hos, C.J. home run. You can't script it any better than that.”

Braves starter Charlie Morton (1-1) struggled through five innings. He allowed five runs and nine hits, struck out five, walked three and hit two batters. He also got the 1,500th strikeout of his career.

Abrams, the sixth pick overall in the 2019 draft, made the club after a strong spring. The 21-year-old shortstop, who's from the Atlanta area, hit an opposite-field homer to left on Morton's second pitch of the second. Voit added an RBI double to make it 5-0. Voit hit a two-run single in the sixth.

Abrams, whose parents were in the stands, got the silent treatment from his teammates in the dugout after his home trot and then answered a curtain call.

“It was a great experience. It was crazy,” Abrams said. “The crowd was electric. We jumped on them early and got the win.”

Morton got into trouble in the first when he hit two batters and allowed a single to load the bases after just four batters. Hosmer drove in two runs on a two-out single and Wil Myers singled in another run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: LHP Blake Snell was placed on the injured list, retroactive to Monday, with a tight left adductor.

The four-game series continues Friday night when Padres LHP MacKenzie Gore is scheduled to make his big league debut opposite Braves RHP Kyle Wright (1-0, 0.00), who will face the Padres for the first time. Gore, the third pick overall in the 2017 draft, takes Snell's rotation spot.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Padres manager Bob Melvin: Hosmer 'enjoys' baseball again

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer is off to a hot start in 2022. The 32-year-old is hitting .462 with 3 RBIs in 26 at-bats. In last night’s game against the Atlanta Braves, Hosmer went 4-for-5 with 2 RBIs which came on a single in the bottom of the first inning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Realmuto leads Phillies against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

LINE: Marlins -120, Phillies +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins after J.T. Realmuto had four hits against the Marlins on Thursday. Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 in home games a season ago. The Marlins batted .233 as a team...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Texas State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Homer, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Homer
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Reds starter Tyler Mahle. In 8 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with an .500 OPS and 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Manny Pina sitting for Braves on Sunday

Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Pina is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pina is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 10 plate appearances this season, Pina has a .125 batting average with a .325...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Francisco Mejia sitting for Rays Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Mejia is being replaced behind the plate by Mike Zunino versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 16 plate appearances this season, Mejia has a .333 batting average with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Oakland's Elvis Andrus sitting Sunday

The Oakland Athletics did not list Elvis Andrus in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Andrus will take Sunday's game off while Kevin Smith covers shortstop, Sheldon Neuse switches to third base, and Tony Kemp rejoins the starting lineup at second base and bats leadoff. Our...
OAKLAND, CA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
86K+
Followers
95K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy