Woodland Park, CO

Mandatory evacuations lifted for wildfire outside Woodland Park

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong winds added to the challenge. At...

kdvr.com

KTEN.com

Wildfire triggers evacuations near Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Residents and businesses south of Sulphur were evacuated Sunday as a wildfire spread out of control. Officials said the Veterans Lake fire started Saturday evening as a controlled burn on private land. But it escaped containment around 6:30 Sunday evening and spread quickly into the Chickasaw National Recreation Area.
SULPHUR, OK
The Independent

Wildfire southwest of Boulder forces 1,200 evacuations

More than 1,200 Colorado residents have been ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire near the site of a destructive 2021 blaze, Boulder police said Saturday.Protected wildland is burning near the Table Mesa neighborhood and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, police said on Twitter. Authorities are calling it the NCAR fire.The fire is in an area where a blaze destroyed 1,000 homes last year in unincorporated Boulder County and suburban Superior and Louisville.Superior town officials told residents in an email that there were no immediate concerns for the community.The fire had burned about 20 acres (8 hectares)...
ENVIRONMENT
City
Woodland Park, CO
K2 Radio

Officials Lift Most Evacuation Orders on Colorado Wildfire

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado wildfire south of Boulder that forced about 20,000 people to flee was listed at 21% contained by Sunday morning and most evacuation orders had been lifted. Incident Commander Mike Smith says the fire burned to within 1,000 yards of residences, but fire retardant...
BOULDER, CO
KTVZ

Firefighters increase containment on Colorado wildfire

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado wildfire south of Boulder that forced nearly 20,000 people to flee was listed at 35% contained by Sunday afternoon and most evacuation orders had been lifted. Incident Commander Mike Smith says the fire burned to within 1,000 yards of residences, but fire retardant and other prep work helped save the homes. Late Saturday night, the evacuation order was lifted for all but about 1,700 people and 700 homes. The fire is burning near an area where more than 1,000 homes were destroyed by a fire pushed by strong winds in late December. Smith says things were different on Saturday’s fire because they were able to use aircraft to fight the fire.
BOULDER, CO
#Wildfire
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Firefighter Dies Battling Comanche County Wildfire; Mandatory Evacuation In Effect

According to Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management, a firefighter battling the wildfire died Sunday afternoon. Comanche County authorities canceled a mandatory evacuation order in effect for the West Lake Ellsworth area around 4:45 p.m. Emergency officials said residents in the area are allowed to return to their homes despite smoke remaining in the area. Crews will be on the lookout for hay bails and railroad ties.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
NewsBreak
Environment

