Mecosta and Osceola-Lake Conversation Districts Holding Spring Native Plant Sale

By Meredith St. Henry
 3 days ago
As spring approaches, it’s time to think about your landscaping.

Mecosta and Osceola-Lake Conservation Districts are taking orders for their Spring Native Plant Sale.

There are more than 40 plants and grasses to choose from, including Black-Eyed Susan’s, purple and yellow Coneflowers and Wild Bergamot.

The Osceola conservation district says incorporating native plants in your landscaping helps wildlife.

“The biggest benefit is to the local pollinator population. They’ve kind of evolved with these plants so they can use them for food, shelter and overwintering,” said Mark Sweppenheiser, District Manager Osceola-Lake Conservation District. “All the seeds that these plants are grown from are collected in Michigan, making them highly adaptable to the region.”

The deadline to order is May 19, and the pickup date is June 3 at the Big Rapids Community Library.

