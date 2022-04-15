Bruce Township Board Takes No Action Against Volunteer Fire Department Despite Allegations

The Bruce Township Volunteer Fire Department, located just south of Sault Ste. Marie, is under scrutiny by some township residents in Chippewa County.

Last month at the monthly township board meeting, allegations of drinking on the job, having alcohol in the fire hall and inadequate training were presented. This evening, several residents spoke up in support of the fire fighters, but some are still having concerns.

Despite hearing from both sides, the board did not take any action.

“We are going to have to evaluate the issues that are alleged and we are in the process with the information that we received so that we can develop an investigation to see what is exactly going on,” said Ward Pulfrey, the Bruce Township Clerk. “If there’s violations, then we will have to address those violations.”

The next board meeting will be held May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Bruce Township Hall.