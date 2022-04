INDIANAPOLIS--You may soon be able to carry a handgun without a permit. But, several prominent police officers have said they don’t wish to see that bill, which was passed by the state legislature this year, signed into law. One of them is Indianapolis Metro Police Asst. Chief Chris Bailey, who says in an op-ed, he believes it will make guns more accessible to people who don’t obey the law by enboldening straw purchases, or people who can legally have a gun buying them for people who can’t.

