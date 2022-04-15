ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday April 14th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3M9e_0f9xUUz300

Warmer through the area as temperatures increase into the upper 80s. Winds have been slightly “calmer” but still out of the south at 10-15 miles per hours. Skies will stay mostly clear through the evening but some cloud coverage will begin to increase overnight and into weekend.

Good Friday will be a hot one as afternoon high temperatures will climb up into the lower and mid 90s. Cloud coverage will continue to increase with mostly cloudy skies expected for the evening hours.

Hot and dry for most of the weekend, with afternoon highs in the 90s and partly cloud skies.

Easter Sunday will be remain well above average so plan those egg hunts for the early morning so avoid those chocolate from melting.

Next week, rain chances will begin to increase through the early parts of the week. The setup for rain will not be driven by a single low pressure system but general instability which will make any storms that develop to be very isolated in nature.

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
