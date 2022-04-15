ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey to start recreational marijuana sales April 21

By Associated Press
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecreational marijuana sales in New Jersey for those 21 and older will begin April 21, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday. "This is a historic step in our work to create a new cannabis industry," said Murphy, who made the announcement via Twitter. The news comes just three days...

Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

House passes marijuana legalization bill

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Gun Laws

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law

The U.S. House passed legislation Friday to legalize marijuana nationally, but its future is much less clear in the Senate. The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure. […] The post U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
riverheadlocal

People convicted of marijuana-related offenses or their relatives to get first shot at retail licenses, under proposed regulations

People affected by old laws that criminalized marijuana will be the first to open adult-use cannabis retail businesses under new regulations proposed by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management’s Cannabis Control Board. The regulations require that the first adult-use retail dispensary licenses be given to a business...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Bridget Mulroy

New Jersey Starts Selling Legal Weed: What to Know & When to Sample

New Jersey gets ready for a hazy summer.(Zummolo/iStock) The Cannabis Regulatory Commission “was first established to oversee the state's medical-marijuana program,” explains TaxAdmin.org. They “would be responsible for regulating the cultivation, processing, and sale of recreational marijuana.” On the Cannabis Regulatory Commission’s (CRC) website, it still reads, “Regulated recreational cannabis is currently not available. After licenses are awarded by the NJCRC and cannabis businesses are operating, adult consumers 21 years of age or older will be able to purchase recreational cannabis items from licensed recreational cannabis businesses.”
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. commission says state isn’t ready to start sales of recreational weed

The commission overseeing the state’s cannabis industry on Thursday gave conditional approval to dozens of potential weed growers and labs, but did not set dates for the start of recreational marijuana sales. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission also halted a move to allow the existing eight medical marijuana dispensaries to start selling recreational weed […] The post N.J. commission says state isn’t ready to start sales of recreational weed appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
DFW Community News

Biden Administration to announce new 'ghost gun' regulations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) - President Joe Biden is set to announce a new firearm regulation meant to contain the use of privately made weapons and combat gun crime. The regulation on so-called "ghost guns" -- unregulated, untraceable weapons made from kits -- will address a critical gap in the government's ability to track them by requiring background checks before purchase and serial numbers on some of the components.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

