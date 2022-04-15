ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California harbor deputies speak about capturing Warwick man accused in killing

By NBC 10 NEWS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia law enforcement authorities are speaking about their efforts to arrest a Warwick man accused of killing a California woman earlier this month. On Sunday, the Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol brought down Austin Michael Medeiros, the suspect in the killing of 28-year-old Emily Lobba of Kneeland, California. Harbor deputies...

