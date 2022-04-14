ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Joel Embiid has advice for James Harden as Sixers prepare for the playoffs

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers will go as far as Joel Embiid and James Harden take them in these playoffs. Considering how much the franchise has invested in both of them, it makes sense they will be the ones who will carry this team to where they want to go.

Harden, specifically, will have eyes on him. After forcing a trade out of Brooklyn and wanting to team with pal Daryl Morey in Philadelphia, he will have to take his game to another level for the Sixers to have success.

In 21 games with the Sixers after the deadline, he averaged 21 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds, but he shot only 40.2% from the floor and 32.6% from deep. The Sixers need the explosive-scoring Harden if they want to succeed in the playoffs.

“I tell him to be himself,” said Embiid. “He’s doing a great job of being a playmaker, but we need him to be aggressive and really score. Especially against Toronto with the way they guard me. We’re gonna need everybody.”

Embiid is right that the Sixers will need everybody. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris will certainly play a big part in this postseason run, but it will ultimately come down to Harden and how he handles the team during this run.

“He just has to be himself and not worry about — people talk about pressure or whatever happened in the past,” Embiid added. “You look back at what he’s accomplished and what he’s done, he had to play against a freaking dynasty. It would’ve been hard for anybody to beat those Golden State teams, so bad timing, but I’m sure it’s gonna be fine.”

Harden certainly had a big challenge staring him in the face while he was with the Houston Rockets. Those Warriors teams were obviously some of the best in NBA history, but he gets a new opportunity to help Embiid in Philadelphia.

His new chance starts at 6 p.m. EDT Saturday.

