FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WKYT) - Down 7-1 in the fourth inning, No. 8 Kentucky scored nine unanswered runs to beat No. 6 Arkansas 10-7 Saturday night in Fayetteville. Erin Coffel tied the game at seven with a 3-run homer in the fourth inning and in the top of the seventh inning, she added a solo shot to give the Wildcats the lead for good. Coffel finished with five RBI in the win.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO