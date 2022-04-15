ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Holy Thursday around the world

By Joshua Lynch
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tzz3y_0f9xOLve00

Previous 1 of 8 Next https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOGge_0f9xOLve00 A Filipino Catholic penitent carries a cross from a church on Holy Thursday during Holy Week in Bulakan, Bulacan province, Philippines on April 14, 2022. EPA https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbwJ9_0f9xOLve00 Penitents from the "Santa Veracruz" brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession during Holy Thursday in Calahorra, northern Spain, on April 14, 2022. AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDK7m_0f9xOLve00 Filipino Catholic penitents lay on the ground to be whipped in front of a church to mark Holy Thursday in Bulakan, Bulacan province, Philippines on April 14, 2022. EPA https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQb4M_0f9xOLve00 The Santa Veracruz Penitents are seen walking up the steps with crosses on Holy Thursday in Calahorra, northern Spain, on April 14, 2022. AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PB367_0f9xOLve00 Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican for Holy Thursday on April 14, 2022. AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjhUI_0f9xOLve00 Pope Francis presides over a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican for Holy Thursday on April 14, 2022. AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ibp5J_0f9xOLve00 Pope Francis holds up a cross during the Holy Chrism mass for Holy Thursday on April 14, 2022 at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican. AFP via Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MahZN_0f9xOLve00 A token amount of oil is brought to the altar during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica during Holy Thursday on April 14, 2022. AP

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Australia is under military threat from 'full-fledged offensive bases' on Chinese artificial islands, US admiral warns - as American troops mass in Darwin and B-2 stealth bomber flies in

Australia's vast north is open to attack amid the most concerning security challenge the United States' top military commander in the region has seen in recent years. US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino recently flew over the South China Sea and says China has built and militarised several artificial islands.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
CNBC

Russia may rethink Black Sea strategy after sinking of warship Moskva; Germany seizes world's largest yacht tied to Russian billionaire

This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. A Russian warship stationed in the Black Sea has sunk, according to a Russian state-owned media report. Earlier in the day, the flagship missile cruiser from the Black Sea fleet was hit by a Ukrainian missile attack and evacuated, according to Ukrainian authorities.
MILITARY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy