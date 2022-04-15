Holy Thursday around the world

Previous 1 of 8 Next A Filipino Catholic penitent carries a cross from a church on Holy Thursday during Holy Week in Bulakan, Bulacan province, Philippines on April 14, 2022. EPA Penitents from the "Santa Veracruz" brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession during Holy Thursday in Calahorra, northern Spain, on April 14, 2022. AP Filipino Catholic penitents lay on the ground to be whipped in front of a church to mark Holy Thursday in Bulakan, Bulacan province, Philippines on April 14, 2022. EPA The Santa Veracruz Penitents are seen walking up the steps with crosses on Holy Thursday in Calahorra, northern Spain, on April 14, 2022. AP Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican for Holy Thursday on April 14, 2022. AP Pope Francis presides over a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican for Holy Thursday on April 14, 2022. AP Pope Francis holds up a cross during the Holy Chrism mass for Holy Thursday on April 14, 2022 at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican. AFP via Getty Images A token amount of oil is brought to the altar during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica during Holy Thursday on April 14, 2022. AP