Son allegedly abducted by his father returned safe.

Los Angeles County deputies found a 12-year-old boy after his father allegedly abducted him out of his middle school in Paramount.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department believes 48-year-old Ramon Serrano pulled his son, Sebastian Ray Serrano, out of Leona Jackson Middle School Tuesday morning at about 11:30 a.m. The pair were last seen on Thursday at about 10:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Art Street in Sun Valley.

LASD said that Sebastian was safely returned to his mother and his father was detained.