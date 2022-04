I have not seen anyone address student-loan debt for people over 70 years of age. I am a 74-year-old retired speech-language pathologist with a student-loan debt of $200,000. I’m on a fixed income, and the weight of this debt is crushing even with income-based repayment. I have no hope of ever repaying this debt. Shouldn’t there be an age at which student-loan debt is canceled?

