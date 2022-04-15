ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Heim puts on show with 5 RBIs off Ohtani in Rangers 10-5 win

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim hit an early grand slam off Shohei Ohtani and the Texas Rangers went on to a 10-5...

The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
KEYT

Ohtani homers again, Syndergaard pitches Angels past Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his third home run in two games, Noah Syndergaard won a matchup of local pitchers and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Texas Rangers 7-2. The game featured two starters from opposite sides of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Syndergaard and Rangers lefty Taylor Hearn. It also became the latest showcase for Ohtani, the two-way superstar who won the AL MVP award last year. Syndergaard allowed two runs and five hits over six innings. Hearn gave up three runs in 3 2/3 innings. Ohtani finished 2 for 5 with a two-run homer into the Rangers’ bullpen in right-center. He scored three runs and drove in three more.
ARLINGTON, TX
KEYT

Angels’ Mike Trout leaves game after hit by pitch on hand

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout was pulled from Los Angeles’ game after being hit by a pitch on his left hand. The three-time AL MVP was struck by a 1-1 slider from Texas Rangers right-hander Spencer Patton leading off the fifth inning. Trout was seemingly handcuffed by the 81 mph pitch, lowering his hands to protect his midsection. Trout jumped around and shook the hand in pain. He initially walked toward the visiting dugout, then marched about halfway down the first-base line, where he was met by trainer Mike Frostad and manager Joe Maddon. Frostad checked to see if Trout could squeeze the hand, then walked him off the field and back to the clubhouse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Greene brings record heat for Reds, but Dodgers win 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner launched a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers finally caught up to some record-setting heat from Cincinnati rookie Hunter Greene, beating the skidding Reds 5-2 for their fifth consecutive victory. In his highly anticipated homecoming, Greene threw an astounding 39 pitches 100 mph or faster — most in a single game since pitch tracking began in 2008. Making his second major league start, the 22-year-old right-hander, who went to high school in nearby Sherman Oaks, also fired 13 pitches at least 101 mph — another record for a starter. But with his velocity dipping slightly later in his outing, it was a 99 mph fastball to Turner that ended up in the left-field seats to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

LEADING OFF: Struggling Padres face Braves, Buxton OK

The Padres’ hopes of shaking off a disappointing 2021 aren’t off to a great start — San Diego has lost four of five heading into a series finale against the World Series champion Braves. After pitching six no-hit innings on opening day, Yu Darvish was torched by the Giants in his last start, allowing nine runs in 1 2/3 innings. He’ll face right-hander Bryce Elder, making his second big league start. Also, the Twins breathed a sigh of relief when an MRI on Byron Buxton’s injured right knee didn’t find any structural issues.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KEYT

LEADING OFF: Freeman vs Braves, Hill’s special Patriots’ Day

Freddie Freeman faces the Braves in Los Angeles for the first time since leaving the World Series champions for a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers last month. The 2020 NL MVP is hitting .324 with four RBIs in nine games this season. The showdown is also a rematch of last year’s NL Championship Series, and a homecoming for Atlanta closer Kenley Jansen, who pitched 12 seasons for the Dodgers before signing with the Braves last month. Clayton Kershaw starts for Los Angeles after throwing seven perfect innings in his season debut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDTN

Dodgers sweep Reds with 9-1 blowout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Andrew Heaney were aware of the high standards they would be expected to reach when they joined the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason. Freeman has fit right in with his usual excellence, while Heaney looks better than ever so far. Freeman had four hits and three […]
CINCINNATI, OH
KEYT

Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece. Both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas. Jake Oettinger made 23 saves as the Stars extended their home winning streak against San Jose to seven games. Timo Meier added to his career best with his team-leading 33rd goal for the Sharks. They are 0-6-3 in their past nine games.
SAN JOSE, CA
KEYT

Estrada’s 4 RBIs power Giants to 8-1 win, sweep of Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Thairo Estrada drove in four runs, Alex Wood continued San Francisco’s superb starting pitching and the Giants completed a three-game sweep with an 8-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians in football-like weather. Estrada hit a two-run homer and Brandon Belt added a two-run shot as the Giants won their fifth straight. Wood allowed four hits without a run over five innings. It was the ninth straight game in which a Giants starter allowed two runs or fewer, the second longest streak since 1901. The game-time temperature was 35 degrees, the coldest for a first pitch in a Giants game since 1990.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KEYT

Dynamo and Timbers finish in 0-0 tie

HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark made three saves for the Houston Dynamo and Aljaz Ivacic had four saves for the Portland Timbers in a 0-0 tie. The Dynamo are now 3-1-3 and the Timbers are 2-2-4.
PORTLAND, OR

