One of the best things about it getting warmer out right now is that some of the best places to visit are still open to the public. You may be one of the many who have taken advantage of the higher-than-usual temperatures to stroll a beautiful, seasonal, sticker-only beach. You may be like me and get deeply upset with every new "Town Parking Only" and "Parking by Sticker Only" sign that gets posted come May. I get it. For that precise reason, I want you to take advantage of the warm weather and get your kids out to the Big Red Slide before the signs go up.

SOMERSET, MA ・ 28 DAYS AGO