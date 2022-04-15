Scott Morrison refuses to budge on a federal Icac. But the dam of reality will have to burst

This week, the prime minister, Scott Morrison, tried to blame Labor and the Senate for his broken election promise to implement a federal integrity commission.

What kind of leadership will deliver a strong federal integrity commission after this election?

The Liberal leader Scott Morrison’s comments this week ramp this up as a key question for the 2022 federal poll. He promised before the last election to introduce an integrity commission and he has not done that.

Now he is trying to blame Labor for the broken election promise.

Integrity underpins every other promise made – by everyone vying for government.

It’s what makes sure the investments in jobs actually end up creating jobs. Or the grants being given for rebuilding after floods go where they are needed, not diverted into private pockets or spent buying votes for the sake of votes.

It’s what guarantees national security – look at how the looting of public money from the people of Russia has built a regime so corrupt it is destabilising the world as we know it.

So the prime minister’s attempt to stick with the Coalition’s current proposal for a commonwealth integrity commission, first conceived in 2018, raises big issues.

The first is a pretty stark choice. In the Conversation, Michelle Grattan has described the Liberal-National model as “pallid”, but it’s actually far worse than that.

In fact, it’s dangerous. The government’s exposure draft bill of November 2020 gives the appearance of a new anti-corruption body when really, nothing new would be created, except a set of traps where many integrity concerns might go to die.

That’s because – for the most part – it would be limited to simply criminal investigations, launched only by referral from other agencies or politicians themselves (not direct complaint by you or me), with no capacity for public inquiries and no guarantee of public reports.

We don’t actually need a body like the Coalition plan, because the Australian federal police and Criminal Intelligence Commission could already do that job.

State and international experience shows we need a federal body that can probe the “grey areas” of our biggest corruption risks, drive a stronger ethical culture in decision-making, and do it transparently so the public see we’re getting these issues under control – reversing Australia’s slide on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.

That means a body with the full powers of a royal commission, something repeatedly claimed by the government itself for its bill, but which turned out to be not very true.

So how do the other parties’ plans compare?

Sadly, it’s true that so far all Labor has released – in 2018 when it launched this issue into the political mainstream – is a set of design principles for a new federal integrity body.

But as far as they go, those principles are a better start than former attorney general Christian Porter’s conflicted thinking, underpinning the government’s complex, never-introduced attempt.

More importantly, Labor also put its money where its mouth is, by voting in the Senate in 2019 to try to pass a completely detailed, fully developed independent alternative.

For two years, that alternative bill has been gathering support across the political spectrum of the parliament. Its latest, most refined version (the Australian federal integrity commission bill) was introduced by Indi independent Helen Haines in 2020.

But its first iteration came from her predecessor, Cathy McGowan AO in 2018, with the backing of Centre Alliance’s Rebekha Sharkie and every other independent crossbencher.

Then in 2019 the Greens introduced the same bill in the Senate – the first ever party to introduce one back in 2010 – where it passed because even Pauline Hanson’s One Nation is emphatic that the time for reform has come.

South Australian independent senator Rex Patrick has also continued to lead the charge. And it was the courageous Tasmanian Liberal Bridget Archer, standing next to Scott Morrison on Thursday, who seconded Haines’ motion to bring on debate just five months ago.

This is why the prime minister’s promise not to budge on the Coalition’s position is so politically stark, but also divorced from the reality of what will be needed after the election – as his own party members well know.

His “my way or the highway” message is just a path to a non-result, as many in the media point out.

In reality, since Porter’s time as attorney general, vast work has been done in government on how to improve its own bill. Because as almost every outside voice as well as federal government agencies have been pointing out, it’s simply unworkable.

Bizarrely, some federal agencies are even already covered by a much better model (the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity) – which the government lauds and has given more money, even while refusing to extend it to the whole sector or to politicians.

As in all good marketing, the rhetoric of “kangaroo courts” and trashed reputations being used by Morrison in support of no change, does rest on a valid issue, albeit a fixable one.

There is indeed room to establish a federal model which manages issues of fairness and reputation better than state models. And other issues.

Which is why Transparency International Australia’s call is not just for a copy of any existing state anti-corruption agency, but “new, best practice” royal commission powers that ensure public hearings are fair while guaranteeing action on corruption.

But the Coalition plan is clearly not yet that model, because for the most part, it rules out public hearings and reports altogether.

After the election, the dam of reality will have to burst, and a real, durable, bipartisan solution will have to be found. Including by Coalition members, irrespective of whether that’s from a position of opposition or government.

The real issue now for voters is: what kind of leadership will get us there?