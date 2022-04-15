Cheek, Tigers blank Panthers to claim division title

Nettleton's Jackson Cheek had five shutout innings in the start against Amory on Thursday. Melissa Meador/Monroe Journal

NETTLETON - Nettleton's pitching stepped up in a big way on Thursday night as Jackson Cheek and Austin Blake combined for a one-hit shutout against Amory.

Nettleton's 8-0 win earned it the split with Amory on the season and the tiebreaker for first place in Division 4-3A. The Panthers won the first game on Tuesday on a walk-off hit by Walker Maranto.

"I have been working all week on my four-seam, trying to get that and spot that up," said Cheek, who went the first five innings. "Honestly, I feel like my breaking ball and my changeup were working more for me, giving me that leverage to throw strikes and mix it up a little better."

The Tigers put up one run in the second, then Cade Oswalt smashed a solo shot to left in the third.

Nettleton struck for three in the fourth and three more in the sixth. Carter Crawley and Evan Smith had back-to-back RBI doubles in the fourth.

Drew Humble smashed a bases-clearing double in the sixth after Crawley singled and Smith doubled again.

The Panthers received nine walks on the night but were limited to just a double from Bo Rock in the first.

Cheek struck out eight, while Blake struck out two over the final two innings.

"Cade hit that big home run that got us going there in the third, and it was good to score early," Nettleton coach Luke Hargett said. "We didn't change up what we did after Tuesday, and we just challenged them. The guys stayed loose."

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Nettleton started to pull away with three runs in the fourth inning.

Big Stat: Eight of nine Nettleton batters recorded a hit.

Coach Speak: "This was one of those Jackson Cheek games where you wish he would take fewer pitches, but he stays in there and does a great job." – Hargett