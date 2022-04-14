Anne of Green Gables — The Ballet at CCA April 16

For centuries, flowers have been dried as a way of preserving them to create long-lasting arrangements that could be rearranged and combined in a fresh way. In this eclectic home, belonging to holistic mental wellness coach and floral stylist Maggie Coker, preserved grasses and wildflowers make a rather chic comeback, taking centre stage to greet visitors with their striking shape and form. For Maggie, the drive behind collecting and preserving flowers is about more than perpetuating beauty. Having created a sanctuary that resonates with joyful emotion, her collection demonstrates reuse in action and a reverence for nature’s gifts.
