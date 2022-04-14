Read full article on original website
Pinellas County to open two community shelters tonight
Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning. Pinellas County...
Around Town: Largo news briefs
LARGO — Largo city commissioners celebrated Team Members of the Quarter on Nov. 1. • Officer Joel Quattlebaum of the Largo Police Department, who was recognized for going “above and beyond his duties while providing safety and security support at Pinellas County's Largo High School Shelter.”. His citation...
Bay Pines VA closes ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
BAY PINES — Due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center and all other outlying clinics will be closed all day starting Thursday. The scope of these closures may change. In addition to the closures above,...
Around Town: Pinellas County news briefs
Pinellas County government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Offices to be closed include departments under the Board of County Commissioners, Clerk’s Office, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Supervisor of Elections. County parks and the outdoor areas of the county preserves will...
Construction mogul’s former Belleair home lists for $12.9M
A massive Belleair estate built by a Florida construction tycoon is now on the market for $12,995,000. The home at 140 Willadel Drive once belonged to Marshall Rinker Jr., the heir to a concrete empire that his father Marshall E. “Doc” Rinker Sr. started in the 1920s. Rinker Materials Corp became one of the largest cement providers in the state and played an important role in Florida’s 20th century building boom.
Pinellas scrambles for fixes with many school buses still running late
Matthew Dworkin has some critical views about the Pinellas County school district’s student transportation system. His sixth-grade daughter has been “bus tardy” to school more often than not this year, and her performance is lagging as a result, the Gulfport dad said. His son’s bus often arrives at the pickup spot 35 minutes or more late, frequently without any notice despite the family having signed up for the “Bus Bulletin” alerts the district offers.
Tampa Bay man sentenced to 2 years in prison in Largo hate crime attack
A man convicted of a federal hate crime after attacking a Black man and his family in Largo last year was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison. According to court documents, Jordan Patrick Leahy, who is white, pursued the Black man and his family for roughly a mile on Aug. 8, 2021, while driving drunk and shouting racist slurs. The man, his girlfriend and his preschool-aged daughter were driving home from a dinner in Seminole.
Largo voters turn down proposed sports complex
It’s game over for a proposed sports complex near the Largo Central Park Nature Preserve. According to unofficial results, Largo residents voted 14,503 to 13,036 to reject a referendum question that would’ve given the city the authority to sell an almost 88-acre parcel to Porter Development LLC. The...
Pinellas County Schools to be closed Thursday
Pinellas County Schools announced Wednesday that that schools and district offices would be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, because of Tropical Storm Nicole. A news release stated officials made the decision following a call with Pinellas County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service. Schools are expected to reopen Friday, Nov....
Clearwater votes to sell 2 downtown parcels, launching a $400M project
CLEARWATER — Voters on Nov. 8 gave the OK to the most ambitious attempt in decades to revitalize the city’s downtown, approving the sale of two waterfront parcels to developers who plan to build a $400 million project with high-rise apartments, a hotel and retail. The referendum to...
Belleair commission votes to add some sidewalks
BELLEAIR — For the Belleair Town Commission, adding sidewalks along one or both sides of Carl and Shirley avenues has been a hot topic since the Carl Avenue Roadway Project was announced. Town leaders have pledged a commitment to safety and accessibility, including putting in sidewalks in some areas...
Curtis Salgado to play Safety Harbor Art & Music Center
SAFETY HARBOR — Award-winning vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter Curtis Salgado will perform Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day...
Censure of Redington Shores mayor among latest in series of complaints, lawsuits
REDINGTON SHORES — For years, this tiny beachfront town of barely 2,000 residents has been embroiled in a series of legal and ethical challenges over how officials handled — or possibly mishandled — building rules, employee firings and commissioners’ own personal actions. Some of these battles...
Amalie to present Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert
TAMPA — Five Finger Death Punch have teamed up with Brantley Gilbert for a U.S. arena tour which will include a show Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $25.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. It’s not the first time Five Finger Death Punch...
Concert to benefit Horses for Handicapped
SEMINOLE — A Seminole nonprofit that gives those with disabilities the chance to become equestrians needs help from the community to continue its mission in Pinellas County. Horses for Handicapped will host a benefit concert Friday, Nov. 18, to help offset the costs of its services, which are free to its clients.
Happening this weekend
Gipsy Kings, Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, Nov. 11-12, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Yung Gravy & bbno$, Baby Gravy, Friday, Nov. 11, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7...
Peers offer praise for pair of outgoing commissioners in Largo
LARGO — City commissioners bid farewell to a pair of colleagues Nov. 1. Commissioners John Carroll and Samantha Fenger, who have served the city for the past eight years, attended their final regular commission meeting. Carroll will be replaced by local businessman Chris Johnson, who ran unopposed for the...
LPGA shortens Pelican Women's Championship to 54 holes
The LPGA announced Wednesday evening that it is shortening the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair to 54 holes. "After meeting with senior LPGA and tournament leadership and in consultation with our on-site meteorologist, Pelican Golf Club will be closed on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole," a news release states. "Due to the chance of a delay in Friday’s start of play, the LPGA has made the decision to shorten the Pelican Women’s Championship to 54 holes."
