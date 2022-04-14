Matthew Dworkin has some critical views about the Pinellas County school district’s student transportation system. His sixth-grade daughter has been “bus tardy” to school more often than not this year, and her performance is lagging as a result, the Gulfport dad said. His son’s bus often arrives at the pickup spot 35 minutes or more late, frequently without any notice despite the family having signed up for the “Bus Bulletin” alerts the district offers.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO