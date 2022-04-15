ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City East survives double-overtime match on the road

By Alex Northcut
siouxlandnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City East girls soccer team defeated their rivals from Sioux City...

siouxlandnews.com

Related
Times-Republican

SPORTS SHORTS: Comets come home victorious from Iowa Valley

MARENGO — BCLUW boys’ track and field took home a team title Monday in the Ruth Ahrens boys’ relays at Iowa Valley with a score of 156 team points, handily beating second-place English Valley at 96. Tyler Bracy posted a win for the Comets in the 200-meter...
MARENGO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State gains commitment from Bishop Garrigan’s Audi Crooks

(Ames) Girls basketball star Audi Crooks is staying in state. The Bishop Garrigan junior announced on Thursday that she’ll play college basketball at Iowa State. Crooks led the Golden Bears to the Class 1A state championship this past season with averages of 23.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 72.3% from the field. In three seasons she has career totals of 1,845 points, 955 rebounds, and 287 blocks.
AMES, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Minnesota – game three

Iowa baseball defeated Minnesota, 9-3, in game three of a series between the Hawkeyes and the Golden Gophers at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Sunday. Iowa started the game scoreless, not scoring in the first six innings. The Hawkeyes jumped in the lead during an eight-run streak in the 7th inning.
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 in-state athlete Kooper Ebel

Iowa already has three commitments from in-state products in its 2023 recruiting class. Now, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff have targeted another talented player from the Hawkeye State. Kooper Ebel picked up an offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-3, 200 pound athlete is out of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School in Hartley, Iowa. Ebel is the tenth player from the state of Iowa to pick up an offer from the Hawkeyes in the 2023 class according to 247Sports’ offers list. According to 247Sports, Ebel is a three-star recruit, the No. 90 athlete nationally and the No. 10 player from the...
HARTLEY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa edges Minnesota 2-1 to earn series win

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Izaya Fullard and Ben Tallman hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fifth inning as the Iowa baseball team held on to beat Minnesota 2-1 to clinch the series win on the weekend. Connor Schultz started the Hawkeyes off on the mound allowing one run on...
IOWA CITY, IA

