Who is Clarence Brown? The namesake of UT's Clarence Brown Theater

WATE
 3 days ago

Related
WATE

Pivot Point Gallery opens in historic Emory Place

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You now have the opportunity to immerse yourself in different forms of art at a new gallery in Knoxville. Pivot Point Fine Arts Gallery opened in the historic Emory Place neighborhood earlier this month. The 130-year-old building, formerly a postal office in the early 1900’s, showcases over 200 pieces from artist on the local, national and international scale. Owners Don Stoner and Faith Ferguson said that while some of the works can be viewed on their website, it does not compare to viewing the artwork in person at the gallery.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Take a walk down Rock n’ Roll history lane

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Go through the decades of a beloved genre of music. The Knox County Public Library is hosting a series of events dedicated to the history of Rock n’ Roll. Starting on April 14, the Lawson McGhee Library will holding classes with a new discussion every week.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

