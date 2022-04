TAUNTON— It may've taken an extra inning to secure, but Taunton's winning streak at Jack Tripp Field continues. The Tigers defeated Newton North 5-4 Saturday in a non-league matchup between two of the state's top teams. Tied 4-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Kaysie Demoura hit a pop fly to the outfield that dropped, allowing Kyleah Plumb to score to give Taunton (5-1) their 16th straight home win. ...

