TRAVERSE CITY – TC United opened up a 10-1 halftime lead on its way to a 17-4 win over Petoskey in boys lacrosse on Thursday night.

TC United improves to 3-2 on the season with the win while Petoskey falls to 0-2.

TC United will play at Grand Rapids South Christian in its next game on Saturday afternoon and Petoskey will host Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday night.