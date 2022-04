BOSTON -- Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said an MRI showed no structural issues to the right knee of centerfielder Byron Buxton. Speaking before Saturday's game with the Boston Red Sox, Baldelli said that a team doctor would examine Buxton but that for now they anticipate he'll be traveling with the team for the next series at Kansas City which begins Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO