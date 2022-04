Myers (thumb) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta. He'll take a seat for the third day in a row on account of the thumb injury he developed coming out of a two-hit, two-RBI performance in Thursday's 12-1 win in the series opener. with Myers sidelined yet again, Matt Beaty will draw a second consecutive start in right field. Fortunately for Myers, a trip to the injured list doesn't appear to be in the cards at this stage, as AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports that the 31-year-old will be available off the bench Sunday.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO