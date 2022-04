A newly-hired investigator in the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office resigned recently after the gun the person was carrying accidentally fired in a bathroom in the office. The 52-year-old employee was less than six months into working when the .38-caliber handgun fired at 3:35 p.m. Friday, March 4 inside a stall in a restroom on the third floor of the County Administration Building in Mount Clemens, according to a county Sheriff’s Office police reports obtained by The Macomb Daily through the Freedom of Information Act. The Speer bullet struck the stall’s side wall 6 to 8 inches from the floor, ricocheted and was found on the floor of the adjacent stall, the report said. A shell casing was found but its location was not provided.

