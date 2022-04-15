Newton softball sqaud sweeps South

Although Jentrie Alderson and Katelyn Rupe are not high school teammates, they're making each other better runners. When they began training together last summer with the Salina Burn, Alderson, a Southeast of Saline senior, quickly took Rupe, a Salina Central freshman, under her wing. The results have been encouraging. In...
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Ichabods ended up on the right side of Saturday’s pitchers’ dual. Washburn beat Emporia State, 2-1, in the Turnpike Tussle series finale. Both starting pitchers were scoreless until the fifth inning. Washburn’s John Cross got out of multiple innings clean after having runners in scoring position. The Hornets’ Noah Geekie didn’t […]
CONCORDIA - A day off and a return to action at home would be just what the Cloud County Community College baseball team needed as the Thunderbirds would take a 4-2 and 12-5 decision over Hutchinson Community College to sweep a doubleheader at Lee Doyen Field in Concordia on Saturday.
Dodge City took both games of a double header from the Great Bend Lady Panthers Thursday at the Great Bend Sports Complex. In game one, Dodge City rallied from a 6-4 deficit with 2-runs in the sixth and seventh innings to beat Great Bend 8-7. In game two, the Red Demons scored in five of the seven innings to hand the Lady Panthers an 8-2 setback.
DURANT, Okla. - Bryce McDermott wrote his name in the Southeastern record books as he homers in three-consecutive at bats to power the Savage Storm to a 13-3 run-rule win over Ouachita Baptist in seven innings on Saturday afternoon at Mike Metheny Field. The win gives the SE the series...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Easter Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers has been postponed. The Royals announced Sunday morning that the 1:10 p.m. game at Kauffman would not be played today, and will instead be played on July 11 as a doubleheader. That...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Athletics Director Loren Ferré stepped to the podium in front of a crowd and delivered the news. ”I’d like to bring up the next head coach of the Washburn women’s basketball team, Lora Westling.” Ferré said. It’s a welcome home....
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee High School Girls Soccer Team of the Week!. You have four excellent choices: St. Thomas Aquinas, Lee’s Summit West, Olathe Northwest and Platte County. Vote in our poll below:
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Great news from the Little Apple. Months after being diagnosed with Breast Cancer, Shanna Mittie has been declared cancer free.. Mittie is the wife of Kansas State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie. “Shanna Mittie and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers,”...
