Newton softball sqaud sweeps South

Dodge City took both games of a double header from the Great Bend Lady Panthers Thursday at the Great Bend Sports Complex. In game one, Dodge City rallied from a 6-4 deficit with 2-runs in the sixth and seventh innings to beat Great Bend 8-7. In game two, the Red Demons scored in five of the seven innings to hand the Lady Panthers an 8-2 setback.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO