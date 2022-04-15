ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, KS

Newton softball sqaud sweeps South

By Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Newton Kansan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLivesay strikes out 31 batters in two wins The Kansan Staff An extra...

www.thekansan.com

KSNT News

Washburn baseball takes Turnpike Tussle finale

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Ichabods ended up on the right side of Saturday’s pitchers’ dual. Washburn beat Emporia State, 2-1, in the Turnpike Tussle series finale. Both starting pitchers were scoreless until the fifth inning. Washburn’s John Cross got out of multiple innings clean after having runners in scoring position. The Hornets’ Noah Geekie didn’t […]
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

T-Bird baseball sweeps Hutchinson, 4-2, 12-5

CONCORDIA - A day off and a return to action at home would be just what the Cloud County Community College baseball team needed as the Thunderbirds would take a 4-2 and 12-5 decision over Hutchinson Community College to sweep a doubleheader at Lee Doyen Field in Concordia on Saturday.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Dodge sweeps Lady Panthers at GB Sports Complex

Dodge City took both games of a double header from the Great Bend Lady Panthers Thursday at the Great Bend Sports Complex. In game one, Dodge City rallied from a 6-4 deficit with 2-runs in the sixth and seventh innings to beat Great Bend 8-7. In game two, the Red Demons scored in five of the seven innings to hand the Lady Panthers an 8-2 setback.
GREAT BEND, KS
KCTV 5

Royals postpone Easter game against Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Easter Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers has been postponed. The Royals announced Sunday morning that the 1:10 p.m. game at Kauffman would not be played today, and will instead be played on July 11 as a doubleheader. That...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Shanna Mittie, K-State coaches wife, declared cancer free

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Great news from the Little Apple. Months after being diagnosed with Breast Cancer, Shanna Mittie has been declared cancer free.. Mittie is the wife of Kansas State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie. “Shanna Mittie and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers,”...
MANHATTAN, KS

