ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

ROAD-WORK ALERT: 45th/Admiral crossing; 24th SW ‘natural drainage system’

westseattleblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSB photo, 45th/Admiral work zone) 45TH/ADMIRAL CROSSING: SDOT continues to work incrementally on the long-promised crossing improvements at 45th SW and SW Admiral Way. Here’s what’s happening this weekend:. On Saturday, we’ll be installing a flashing crosswalk beacon on 45th Ave SW and Admiral Way SW to...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Road closures begin for repair work at Garner railroad crossings

Garner, N.C. — Contractors performing repair work began closing railroad crossings in and around the town of Garner starting on Tuesday morning. A news release from the town states the closings are expected to last several days. Drivers will need to find alternate routes that do not include the crossings while the work is underway.
GARNER, NC
Faribault Daily News

Summer road work to include Faribault Road, 10th Street SW

Two road and trail projects planned this summer in Faribault won’t include any cost assessments for abutting property owners. One project, approved by the City Council on Tuesday, will repair Faribault Road from Town Square Lane to Jensen Drive and add a trail on Lyndale Avenue Trail from Town Square Lane to Highland Place. The second project will fix 10th Street SW from Prairie Avenue to Ninth Avenue SW and...
FARIBAULT, MN
NBC12

Section of Charles City Road closed for drainage work

CHARLES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will close a portion Charles City Road (Route 600) from Monday to Wednesday for drainage work in Charles City County. The section to be closed will be between C.C. Road (Route 622) and Roxbury Road (Route 106) from March...
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Traffic
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Introduces New Emergency Alert System

TOWSON, Md (WJZ) — A new emergency alert system is now up and running in Baltimore County. BaltCo Alert is an opt-in service for residents and businesses to be notified of urgent situations that might require preparation or action, such as severe weather, disaster evacuations, emergencies near schools and hazardous spills. Those who previously signed up for the county’s previous emergency alert system, Emergency Notification System, should create a new account to ensure accurate address and contact information, the county said. “Clear, timely communication is critical for supporting effective and efficient emergency response and for ensuring our residents can remain safe,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “BaltCo Alert allows us to instantly share critical and time-sensitive information with the Baltimore County community, giving residents the resources they need to take action to protect themselves and their loved ones.” While only a name and phone number are needed to sign up for the alerts, residents can also provide more household information to guide first responders in an emergency situation. Residents can register at Baltimore County’s website.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy