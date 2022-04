How do you steal a prized deKooning out of a university's art museum? Well, you go the day after Thanksgiving with a box cutter and hope for the best. The Thief Collector uses the infamous theft of American artist Willem de Kooning's "Woman-Ochre" in 1985 as the hook for its story, but what lies beneath the surface is just as compelling as the theft itself. Documentarian Allison Otto investigates the lives of the unassuming couple behind the de Kooning theft and many more — Jerry and Rita Alter.

VISUAL ART ・ 29 DAYS AGO