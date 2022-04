Three candidates for Augusta mayor say they’d cut the mayor’s budget while two think the mayor’s office might need more than the $554,020 it’s allocated this year. “I’m going to go on the record and say that I will not need a $500,000 budget to run the mayor’s office,” office business owner Garnett Johnson said. “One of the first things I’m going to do is turn in the county gas card, turn in the county vehicle, and I’m going to pay for my own travel.”

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 23 DAYS AGO