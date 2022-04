Moon Knight has released three solid episodes on Disney+, and it seems like the series has no plans of slowing down. The series is delving into the Egyptian God portion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and every thing to come out is definitely stimulating. This weeks episode showed us a little more on the series' villain Arthur Harrow, played by Ethan Hawke, and it seems like there's more to the villain then meets the eye. Marvel Studios just released a new video about Hawkes villain and it gives us some insight into the character.

