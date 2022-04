CHEYENNE – The last thing Central High School teacher Aaron Kruger expected Friday morning was to be holding a microphone, addressing hundreds of students at an assembly in the school’s gym. There he was – being asked to speak as the newest recipient of the Milken Educator Award, a national honor recognizing early- to mid-career educators. The award is a complete surprise to its winner, as educators cannot apply for it, and the selection process is kept secret. ...

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 23 DAYS AGO