Proposed Centre County Prison Raise

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was sent to the hospital following a water rescue at Colyer Lake in Centre County on April 12. The person was treated on the scene and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening. Their identity has not been released at this time. A basic water rescue […]
WYSOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A woman has been sentenced for drug possession after her arrest early last year, according to the Bradford County District Attorney. Amber Howard, 35, of Troy Pa. was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 2 to 12 months on the offense of Possession of a Controlled […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Tioga County, NY, man has been sentenced for offenses that occurred in September 2020, and February 2021. Aaron Reynolds, 32, of Barton, was sentenced to incarceration at the Bradford County Correctional Facility for eight to 23 months along with institutions of $64.92, along with court costs. Reynolds is being […]
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Poconos to discuss his plans to financially support families struggling from COVID and inflation. Governor Wolf called on PA’s general assembly to pass legislation that would put $2,000 in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. “Right now, Pennsylvanians are hurting. I mean we just came through two […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing narcotics in 2019. Troy Jamal Jones, 36, pleaded guilty to counts one and two of the indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung. In connection to the guilty plea, in […]
Changes are coming to Centre County’s medical marijuana dispensaries. The county’s landscape in the medical marijuana community completely shifted since October, when it boasted just a single dispensary. Now, that dispensary is in the midst of rebranding after a company takeover, another opened for the first time last month, and a third just updated its timeline for a grand opening.
A patient at The Meadows Psychiatric Center was arrested Thursday and accused of assaulting two employees, the latest example — one of them said — of why dozens of workers are fighting to unionize. Thomas Birkl, 28, was accused of punching one employee in the face, knocking her...
Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says there’s not much he’s able to say about the county’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget yet. But, he said Monday, no tax increase will be proposed. Last week, Owensboro reported that its tax collections took in $2.8 million more in the past year...
(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were looking for a missing person from Centre County, but he has since been found and is safe. Police were looking for 64-year-old Bruce Bigatel. He stands at five feet, ten inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. Bigatel has grey hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green […]
An invasive pest that has a voracious appetite for valuable trees and vines continues to make inroads in Centre County. The county was one of 11 added Friday to the state Department of Agriculture’s spotted lanternfly quarantine list, which requires businesses that move products, vehicles and other items to obtain a permit.
WEST HAVEN — Is there ever a right time for the mayor’s salary to increase?. The City Council may have to decide. In her proposed budget, Mayor Nancy Rossi provided a 2 percent wage increase for city employees for the 2023 fiscal year. Most of the positions contractually are entitled to the raises — in the current AFL-CIO Local 1103 contract, a supervisory union, members are due to receive a 2 percent wage increase on July 1, 2022. However, Rossi also proposed a 2 percent wage increase for elected positions — the mayor and the city clerk.
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An inmate at federal prison in Schuylkill County is facing charges of having a weapon in jail. According to United States Attorney John Gurganus, inmate Cornell Williams, 25, was found to be in possession of a sharpened piece of metal on October 9, 2021, at the Federal Correctional Institution, Schuylkill. If […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria has announced the passing of Fire Chief Isaac David Hassen, Sr. (Dave). Dave became a member of the Hope Fire Company in 1969 and became an officer in 1974. He was an officer for 48 years. He served as Fire Chief from 2005 […]
HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a settlement this week in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance with a waste removal company that allegedly illegally charged and collected container removal fees from some of its customers. “[The] settlement corrects business practices that wasted consumers’ money...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After failing to pass a state budget during its regular session, the Virginia General Assembly still has yet to set a date to reconvene and local school divisions aren’t waiting around for them. “We’re certainly impacted by the state budget not being finalized but we...
LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Paving scams tend to resurface when the weather starts warming up. Some are concerned one is already making its way around the area. This scam is nothing new, usually, it starts with a random contractor who shows up and says he has ‘leftover asphalt’ from another project and wants […]
Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Few people without homes decide they’d rather live on the street, but the unsheltered population, often spotted sleeping on a city bench or living in a park, are frequently the most visible face of homelessness. The Good Shepherd Center has worked for years tackling the...
UPDATE: 23 people displaced by two-alarm fire at Rodeway Inn Friday night. Crews from across Dauphin County are at a Swatara Township hotel Friday night, with reports of fire engulfing the building and the possibility of someone trapped. The fire at the Roadway Inn in the 600 block of Eisenhower...
Comments / 0