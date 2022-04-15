Proposed Centre County Prison Raise

WEST HAVEN — Is there ever a right time for the mayor’s salary to increase?. The City Council may have to decide. In her proposed budget, Mayor Nancy Rossi provided a 2 percent wage increase for city employees for the 2023 fiscal year. Most of the positions contractually are entitled to the raises — in the current AFL-CIO Local 1103 contract, a supervisory union, members are due to receive a 2 percent wage increase on July 1, 2022. However, Rossi also proposed a 2 percent wage increase for elected positions — the mayor and the city clerk.

