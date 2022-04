HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The latest strain of the Avian flu has found its way to Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced on Friday that a bald eagle found dead near Philadelphia tested positive for the highly contagious virus, also known as Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1). This is the first known case of HPAI H5N1 in the state since the disease was first discovered in the United States in late 2021, according to the commission. Five other deceased birds from Kahle Lake on the border of Clarion and Venango Counties are being tested for the flu as well. The...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO