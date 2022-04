ZANESVILLE, OH- It was a busy day for our local High School Softball teams as many squads played doubleheaders, including the Zanesville Blue Devils. In Game 1, West Holmes would score two runs in the top of the first inning but after that it was all Zanesville. Shelby Gregorich hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first as well as another home run in the second inning while teammate Candace Puckett added another home run as the Zanesville Blue Devils defeated West Holmes 19-8.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO