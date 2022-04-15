ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

YCC representatives speak on a year plagued by structural failings￼

By Lucy Hodgman
Yale Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year punctuated by Senate apathy, 23 out of the 28 current senators in the Yale College Council will not seek re-election. On April 21, polls open for YCC elections, which will usher in a new slate of senators and executives. The 2022 candidates roster, which will launch officially on...

yaledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yale Daily News

BOLES: Graduation Isolation

Everything about COVID-19 sucks (except for this). The latest demonstration of this fact came when an unprecedented number of rising juniors — my class — found out they would participate in a forced mass exodus from on-campus housing next year. The administration took this measure to ensure that the first-year and sophomore class could live on-campus. Traditionally, this is a requirement for students during their first two years at Yale. The notable exception? My class, of course.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

LETTER 4.18

The Yale Daily News editorial board recently wrote an editorial entitled “Mask Off”. There are so many fatal flaws in this editorial that I quickly lost count. There are a few, however, that I feel deserve attention. To start off, the editorial board argues that the University does not have an obligation to protect the surrounding community, saying that Yalies do not represent New Haveners. But Yale is in New Haven, making Yalies living here New Haveners.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale files motions to dismiss antitrust case￼

Yale lawyers filed two motions Friday to dismiss the antitrust case against the 568 Presidents Group, a group of elite universities who were accused of colluding to keep financial aid awards down. The 568 Presidents Group consists of 17 selective universities that share financial aid formulas. In January, several alumni...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale College#Berkeley College#Vice Presidents#Branford College#Ycc#Yale Daily News After#The Yale College Council#News#University
Yale Daily News

Computer Science faculty call for first facilities change in 30 years

As Yale strives to strengthen its scientific offerings, computer science — the most popular undergraduate major under the engineering and applied science umbrella — is a key priority. But with the department on track to continue expanding both in student and faculty size, some faculty expressed serious concerns about the existing physical infrastructure.
EDUCATION
Yale Daily News

Karen Brooks Hopkins to educate on the world of arts administration￼

On Wednesday afternoon, former President of the Brooklyn Academy of Music Karen Brooks Hopkins will deliver a talk at the Yale School of Management. The talk, titled “The Role of Arts Organizations in Anchoring Community Economic Development,” will educate students about the arts administration field, challenges and opportunities, how the arts can be a positive influence for community and community building and the importance of an organization’s artistic vision. Students will also learn about careers in arts administration and why they can be satisfying, meaningful and exciting, “even if it doesn’t look like fundraising is the most exciting career path on earth,” according to Brooks Hopkins.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

Two Yale professors selected as Guggenheim Fellows

Yale professors Daphne Brooks and Milan Svolik have been selected from a pool of 2,500 applicants as recipients of the prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship. On April 7, in the 97th annual Guggenheim Fellowship competition, Brooks, a professor of African American studies, women’s, gender and sexuality studies and music, and Svolik, a professor of political science, were among 180 individuals awarded the fellowship from a wide range of artistic fields and scholarly disciplines. Brooks was named as the sole recipient of the fellowship in the theater arts and performance studies category. Svolik was one of two recipients in the political science category.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

Prominent conservatives call for Law School to discipline protestors

In an open letter sent to Law School administrators on Thursday, hundreds of signatories — including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) — criticized Yale Law School officials for the school’s response to the March 10 protest of a Federalist Society event. Addressed to...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Yale Daily News

Yale Concert Band celebrates director Thomas Duffy’s 40-year tenure at Yale￼

Throughout Thomas Duffy’s forty years at Yale, the music director of Yale Bands has composed pieces about everything from underwater rubies to a Parisian in America. On Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Woolsey Hall, the Yale Concert Band will commemorate Duffy’s 40 years of service in their spring concert. The program will include a selection of his compositions throughout his tenure at Yale.
MUSIC
Yale Daily News

UP CLOSE | Yale communities feel the pandemic’s effect on music making

Musicians at Yale shared how the pandemic impacted their psychological well-being and altered the nature of their music. If there were to be a medium of communication across boundaries, it would be the universal language of music. There is something magical about listening to live music while swaying your body, synchronized with those around you — an experience that all but disappeared during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

Planetary Solutions Project awards nearly $1.5 million to faculty proposals

Yale’s Planetary Solutions Project recently awarded nearly $1.5 million spread across 21 faculty proposals, looking particularly at those that carried a high risk, but that may offer a high reward in addressing the causes and effects of climate change. Out of 65 proposals from faculty spanning 33 different departments...
EDUCATION
Yale Daily News

AACC hosts author Min Jin Lee ’90 in alumni speaker series￼

Outside the Presidents’ Room at the Yale Schwarzman Center, students stood in a long line, clutching their copies of “Pachinko” with eager whispers and exclamations when they saw Min Jin Lee ’90. Lee, the author of “Free Food for Millionaires” and the New York Times bestseller...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Yale Daily News

Sidney Altman, Nobel laureate and former Dean of Yale College, dies at 82

Sidney Altman, former dean of Yale College and Nobel Prize winner, died in his New Jersey home on April 5. He was 82. Altman, Sterling professor emeritus of molecular, cellular and developmental biology, won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1989 for discovering the catalytic properties of RNA. Altman became a professor at the University in 1971, and he served as dean of Yale College from 1985 to 1989. During his time as dean, Altman helped pioneer the University’s approach to undergraduate science education.
OBITUARIES
Yale Daily News

An Evening at Schwarzman Center

It is hard to see why Schwarzman Center is anything special. It houses Woolsey Hall, and if you did not know any better, it is Woolsey Hall. In fact, I never set foot inside of the edifice before because I believed that it was another stuffy, old building with the same copy-paste upper crust personality that all the buildings at Yale share. I also say this as someone who hates leaving his residential college for anything other than class because why would I go out of my way to a library when I can just study from my room? Regardless, when I was selected by Wknd’s editors to go and review Yale’s newest student dining options, The Ivy and the Elm, it was the first time I ever entered the Schwarzman Center. The building prides itself on embodying the possibilities of a modern Yale, and this vision extends to their design and dining options.
HOME & GARDEN
Yale Daily News

HOVANNESIAN: Democratize the Yale Corporation

A voice without a vote is futile. Imagine a governing body that promises to listen to the concerns of its people, without giving them any means to enforce that obligation. Unfortunately, this isn’t a hypothetical. At Yale, students have been consistently denied the right to vote on something of utmost importance — our education.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale assistant professor Dylan Gee receives Early-Career in Affective Science Award

Dylan Gee, an assistant professor of psychology and psychiatry at Yale, was honored by the Society for Affective Science, or SAS, for her research on how early adversity in childhood contributes to the development of mental health disorders. The SAS Early-Career in Affective Science Awards recognize the outstanding scientific contributions...
MENTAL HEALTH
Yale Daily News

Homeland Security seizes stolen South Asian artifacts at Yale art gallery

The Department of Homeland Security recently seized 13 artifacts from the Yale University Art Gallery, or YUAG, on suspicion they were smuggled by a disgraced art dealer. The pieces, which were of Indian and South Asian origin, were allegedly stolen by art dealer Subhash Kapoor. Kapoor, who was convicted in 2012 for taking antiques from temples in South India as part of a $100 million international smuggling scheme, then sold these stolen artifacts to major art museums across the world, including the National Gallery of Australia and the Toledo Museum of Art. Thirteen of these smuggled artifacts ended up in the YUAG, which is recognized as the oldest university art gallery in the Western Hemisphere.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yale Daily News

New initiative Yale Ventures to promote innovation and entrepreneurship

On Tuesday morning, the University announced the creation of Yale Ventures, a new initiative to help faculty and students launch their ideas into medical, technology, science and engineering startups and support innovation and entrepreneurship throughout New Haven. Yale Ventures will be led by recently appointed Senior Associate Provost for Entrepreneurship...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Board of Education debates family-member appointment and masking policy ￼

On Monday night, the New Haven Board of Education met and debated issues including the appointment of new members, the 2022-23 academic calendar and updates to the masking policy. The Board decided that the New Haven Public Schools System will continue to follow Director of Health Maritza Bond’s recommendation of...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy