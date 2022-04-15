ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden has no shot of getting reelected because of his 'spectacularly low' approval rating and Democrats will be crushed in midterms, former top Clinton pollster says

By Adam Manno For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A former Clinton pollster is calling Joe Biden's re-election 'virtually impossible' as the president faces a historic low approval rating of 33 percent that is even worse among Independents and Republicans.

Biden's approval with Independents is 26 percent and just a paltry three percent of Republicans say he is doing a good job.

'These are spectacularly low numbers,' said Mark Penn, the founder of PSB Insights and a former Hillary Clinton campaign pollster.

'To really get down to it, only a third being favorable and in the 20s on independents, of course makes [Biden's] reelection a virtual impossibility.

'The administration has got to pivot or this is going to be a tornado of a midterms if these numbers continue to hold up,' Penn said Thursday during an appearance on Fox News.

Biden has faced multiple crises during his first year in office, from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to inflation and surging gas prices, which the Biden administration has blamed on 'Putin's Price Hike' after the US sanctioned Russian oil companies in response to the invasion on Ukraine.

Penn says the president has had more than enough time to build goodwill with the American people.

'The administration has got to pivot or this is going to be a tornado of a midterms if these numbers continue to hold up. And frankly, they've had month after month here to do something to turn around on inflation, on immigration, on Ukraine, on crime. And they just haven't done it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZNO1_0f9wl6fi00
Former Clinton pollster Mark Penn called reelection 'virtually impossible' for Joe Biden as he faces a low approval rating of 33 percent, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgs3v_0f9wl6fi00
Speaking on Fox News on Thursday, former George W. Bush speechwriter Mark Thiessen (left) said Biden faces a 'perfect trifecta' of opposition on Ukraine, inflation and his presidency 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28G2MI_0f9wl6fi00
The Democratic president is seen in a drastically different light depending on respondents' political affiliation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UUPZ_0f9wl6fi00
The Quinnipiac poll, which shows an approval of 33 percent, is on the lower end of recent polling. A FiveThirtyEight aggregate poll shows an approval rating of 41.5 percent

Penn, who has become a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump in recent years, said the administration has to 'signal big changes' in energy and 'OK some pipelines.'

He added: 'On immigration, they’ve got to close the border and signal they really want comprehensive immigration reform. Bring that back. Be a leader in that.

'On crime, they need to show that, look, if local DAs won't do the job, the feds will step in.

'They should back another 100,000 cops like we did in the Clinton administration.

'And in the Ukraine, be definitive, send the jets.'

Biden's approval stands at 33 percent, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

This is the second time Biden has been rated this low in this particular survey, with the first time occurring in January.

The Democratic president is seen in a drastically different light depending on respondents' political affiliation, with independents giving him an approval rating of 26 percent.

Seventy-six per cent of Democrats, on the other hand, approve of the job Biden is doing, while just 12 percent disapprove. At the same time, just 3 percent of Republicans surveyed approve of the job Biden is doing, while a whopping 94 percent disapprove.

Biden gets graded slightly higher when Americans were asked specifically about his handling of Russia's invasion into Ukraine.

Thirty nine percent of Americans said they approved of Biden's handling of the response, while another 48 percent disapprove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2GMm_0f9wl6fi00
The consumer price index increased 8.5% in March from a year ago, a 41-year high
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TzrtW_0f9wl6fi00

Americans, generally, want the US to do more - with 68 percent agreeing that the US has a moral responsibility to do more to stop Russian forces from killing civilians in Ukraine. Another 24 percent disagree with that statement.

Seventy-four per cent of Americans said they believed that the worst is yet to come in Ukraine.

Mark Thiessen, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, told Fox that the war in Ukraine is just one of the factors affecting Biden's chance at another term.

'He's facing a perfect trifecta here where people disapprove of his handling of the inflation, they disapprove of his handling of Ukraine and they disapprove of his presidency. That is deadly for him.'

The Quinnipiac survey is on the lower end of recent polling on Biden's approval rating.

The Real Clear Politics polling average has Biden's approval rating standing at 40.6 percent. A FiveThirtyEight aggregate poll shows an approval rating of 41.5 percent.

On Thursday, Biden flew to North Carolina to tout efforts to strengthen supply chains as he seeks to fight back from opinion polls.

After visiting Iowa on Tuesday, it marks his heaviest week of domestic travel for months.

And six months out from midterm elections, it is part of a gamble that the White House can break through voter skepticism with smaller, granular announcements after ditching last year's bold talk of a transformational agenda, which ultimately failed to make it through Congress.

The visit was part of an effort to apply pressure on Congress to approve the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which aims to increase funding for domestic production of semiconductors.

During a speech in Greensboro on Thursday, Biden looked lost again after speaking on the nation's ongoing supply chain crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCSlm_0f9wl6fi00
Biden visited Greensboro, North Carolina, to see North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University as part of an effort to apply pressure on Congress to approve the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which aims to increase funding for domestic production of semiconductors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtAkN_0f9wl6fi00
Biden told the crowd that 70 percent of U.S. inflation could be blamed on Russian Leader Vladimir Putin

He turned around and stuck his hand out as if to shake hands - but there was no one else on stage.

The 79-year-old president claimed before the handshake fiasco that he had served as a 'full professor' at the University of Pennsylvania despite never teaching a class at the school, in yet another gaffe that has Republicans questioning Biden's cognitive abilities.

Last week, Biden looked disoriented during an event that saw former President Barack Obama visit the White House for the first time since leaving office.

Footage from the Thursday event shows Biden ending the speech in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the signoff 'God bless you all' before turning to his right and seemingly saying something to the empty space behind him and miming a handshake.

The Democrat proceeds to frantically look around the stage with a bewildered look on his face before beginning to wander aimlessly around the crowded auditorium.

Biden is facing multiple issues ahead of this year's midterms and a possible run for reelection in 2024.

Inflation, one key issue affecting Biden's chances, has hit a 41-year high of 8.5 percent.

The inflation data released on Tuesday is the first report to capture the full effect of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which sent gas prices skyrocketing 49 percent in March, compared to the same time a year ago.

Rising housing costs, which make up about a third of the consumer price index, are also fueling inflation as rents soar across the country.

The latest data showed the price of basic necessities rising sharply, with groceries up 10 percent from a year ago, rent rising 4.4 percent, clothing up 6.8 percent, and energy costs rising 32 percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XeWfa_0f9wl6fi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gInHT_0f9wl6fi00
Biden also claimed that he used to be a 'full professor' at the University of Pennsylvania

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during Monday's briefing that the White House expected 'headline inflation to be extraordinarily elevated due to Putin 's price hike.'

Inflation has become a top political threat to Biden and congressional Democrats as the crucial November midterm elections draw closer. Small business owners now say in surveys that it's their primary economic concern, too.

Though Biden insists that his policies aren't to blame for soaring prices, Republican critics have been quick to point the finger at his administration and Democrats in Congress.

'Prices are up, real wages are down, and families and small businesses are being left behind in Biden's economy,' said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement responding to the latest inflation reading.

'Democrats' reckless spending and failed policies have crushed Americans, and they don't seem to care. Voters do care, and they will be sending a message in November,' added McDaniel.

White House economic advisor Jesse Lee responded in a tweet saying that Republicans who blame Biden for inflation are 'fully in lockstep' with Putin.

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Mail

White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Real Clear Politics#Nine Percent#Independents#Republicans#Psb Insights#Penn#Fox News#Price Hike#Russian#American
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Vice

Nearly Half of Republicans Now Think Top Democrats Are Running Pedophile Cabals

Almost half of Republicans and more than half of Trump 2020 voters think top Democrats are involved in pedophilia cabals, a recent YouGov poll found. While just 14 percent of respondents of all parties said that they have a somewhat or very favorable view of QAnon, including 16 percent of Republicans, the core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory has thoroughly infiltrated the GOP. The survey found that 30% of respondents said it’s true that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” and that the more conservative respondents were, the more likely they were to believe that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

337K+
Followers
30K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy