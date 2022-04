HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Director of the Hutchinson Chamber's Visit Hutch, LeeAnn Cox has been awarded the NJCAA Mary Ellen Leicht Service Award for her efforts connected to the national basketball and volleyball tournaments held in Hutchinson. Founded in 1959, the award is the most tenured honor handed out by the association. It is given to those - most often not an athlete - who have made significant contributions to two-year college athletics on a national level for an extended period of time.

