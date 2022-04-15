The Black Fairy Tales and White Nightmares of ‘Atlanta’

Anyone can be white. So proclaims a drawling, drunk white man to his Black fishing buddy in the opening scene of Atlanta’s long-awaited third season. They sit in a small skiff floating on a lake at night. The vibes are eerie. The pair, dressed almost identically, are unfamiliar to viewers and are left unnamed. The show’s central cast, led by the cash-strapped and fumbling Earn (played by creator Donald Glover), is nowhere in sight. The plot, in this scene and for most of the premiere, doesn’t connect back to where Season 2 left off four years ago. Yet the man’s words make something plain that Glover has been threading through Atlanta since its first episodes: Race is a performance, one as horrifying as it is hilarious. “With enough blood and money,” the anonymous man says, “anyone can be white. It’s always been that way.”
