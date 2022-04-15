ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Victim Dies From Apparent Gunshot Wound in Stillwater

poncacitynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER – Thursday April 14th at 5:26 p.m., Stillwater Police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 12th and Main St. Once officers arrived, they located Landon Ray Aufleger, 25-year-old...

www.poncacitynow.com

Comments / 3

Related
WCIA

Autopsy results: Woman dies from chopping wounds

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman’s body was found in a Decatur house in January. Autopsy results recently revealed that she died from multiple chopping wounds. The Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day stated, “Helena Beams’ injuries had a combined sharp and blunt-type pattern, consistent with a large combined blunt and sharp-edged weapon, such as […]
DECATUR, IL
KWTX

Three found inside car with gunshot wounds, child struck by the car

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three gunshot victims and a 10-year-old are in the hospital after a shooting in North Killeen. The Killeen Police Department responded to a call placed at 5:18 p.m. at the corner of College Street and East Dunn Ave where they found three victims with gunshot wounds in a green mustang.
KILLEEN, TX
WISH-TV

Man dies after being found on ground with gunshot wound on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being found on the ground with a gunshot wound on the east side late Monday night. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of Arthington Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., according to police. That is near the intersection of East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, OK
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stillwater Police#Main St Once#The Headliner Barber Shop
St. Joseph Post

Police ID Kansas woman who died during house party

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Overland Park are investigating the shooting death of a woman over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday at a house in Overland Park. Police say that officers arrived at the home to find that the woman had been taken by family members to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CBS Minnesota

Family Reliving Loss Of Loved One After Convicted DWI Driver Involved In New Crash

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one. The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin. “I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said. WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience. The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
LINDSTROM, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy