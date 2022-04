FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne TinCaps split a doubleheader with the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) on Thursday night at Parkview Field. After falling in the front half, the 'Caps won the nightcap, 6-2. South Bend (2-4) took the opener, 7-2. Fort Wayne (3-3) trailed, 7-0, until...