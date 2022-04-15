Feinstein Says She Won't Retire, Is 'Puzzled' by Cognitive Health Concerns
"My attendance is good. I put in the hours. We represent a huge state. And so I'm rather puzzled by all of this," she told The SF Chronicle's editorial...www.newsweek.com
"My attendance is good. I put in the hours. We represent a huge state. And so I'm rather puzzled by all of this," she told The SF Chronicle's editorial...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3