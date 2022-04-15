Dekalb survives Carroll 15-11 in extra innings

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels started the game out with a bang, grabbing a 2-run homer from the second batter of the game, but the River Bandits would be the ones getting the win on this Jackie Robinson Day. The Quad Cities struggled to get base runners...
Beardstown's Aaric Brown delivers a pitch during a baseball game against Illini West in the Tiger Showcase at Beardstown Friday afternoon. (Dennis Mathes) Aaric Brown turned in a gritty performance on the mound as the Beardstown baseball team beat Illini West 4-3 in the Tiger Showcase in Beardstown Friday afternoon.
Facing undefeated Triad after a long week of Southwestern Conference games presented the Alton Redbirds with a difficult assignment Friday. And by the time the non-conference girls soccer game was finished, the Knights were still unbeaten and Alton's winning streak was stopped at six.
East Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - The UT softball team scored early and often in the first game of a double header with Galesburg. The Panthers would walk off the game in the bottom of the sixth, winning 11-1. They would add another win in game two of the double dip.
